Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Rumour: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to be announced and launch for PS5 this Friday

No official word from EA or Respawn yet, however.

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would in fact be getting a new-gen console release, despite also receiving a technical upgrade to suit the more powerful platforms back in January. The exact date as to when the new-gen version of the game would arrive remained a mystery, but a recent report by The Gamer has revealed that it looks like the announcement could come as soon as this Friday, and that the release could happen on the same day.

The report that came from a UK retailer states, "stores have today received physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS5, and have been told by the head office that there will be an "announcement and release" on June 11, this Friday."

There has been no mention of the release by EA or Respawn, so we'll have to wait to see if this report holds any truth to it.

We recently checked out the Xbox Series/PS5 optimisation update for the title, and even did a comparison video between the Xbox One and Xbox Series versions. You can take a look at all of that over here.

Thanks, The Gamer.

