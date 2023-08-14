Rumour: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl set for December launch

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl could release on the 1st of December, 2023. This is according to a new listing on the Plaion/Koch Media Store which shows the launch date for the upcoming survival shooter.

There is the chance that this is simply a placeholder date while GSC Game World continues to work on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but usually when a game is simply slated for a release at some point in a given year, the projected launch date will be the 31st of December, not the 1st.

It's also worth noting that the Twitter user who spotted this listing mentioned that the store listings have leaked dates in the past, such as Darksiders 2 for Nintendo Switch.

Do you think a December release for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is likely? We'll hopefully hear more about the game at this year's Gamescom.