Rumour: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl could be playable at Gamescom

Xbox is reportedly planning one of the biggest booths ever this year at Gamescom, where it could feature playable games such as S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Forza Motorsport and Towerborne.

This news comes via a report by Insider Gaming, and as well as these titles possibly being playable, we're also expected to hear more about them as part of Opening Night Live, which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl possibly being playable is likely the news that will come as a shock to many, considering that the game has endured a turbulent development period due to the war in Ukraine. Hopefully we'll hear more closer to Gamescom, which is set to take place at the end of this month.