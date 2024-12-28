Rumour: Squid Game season 2 tips its hat to League of Legends with a nod to T1

HQ

The return of Squid Game is already captivating audiences worldwide, but esports fans have uncovered something special in the new season. In a subtle nod to South Korea's vibrant gaming culture, the logo of T1, the reigning League of Legends world champion, makes a brief yet impactful appearance in the series' second episode.

This moment, spotted at around the 37:30 mark, happens during a tense car scene, where the protagonist is conversing with a key figure in the mysterious games. While the T1 logo appears for only a few seconds, fans quickly noticed and started discussing it on Reddit, sparking lively debates about its inclusion. Many see it as a nod to T1's immense influence in Korean esports and beyond, cementing the team's status as a cultural icon. With Faker leading the charge and a fifth world championship under their belt, T1 is synonymous with South Korea's esports dominance.

Did you notice the T1 logo while watching Squid Game? Do you think it's a deliberate nod to the esports giant, or could it just be a clever coincidence?