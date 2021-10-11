Rumour: Squid Game is becoming a real game

HQ

While it really shouldn't come as a shock for anyone, considering that it is a hyper popular show with games as one of the most important ingredients, we can now report that there are signs that a video game based on the phenomenon might be brewing.

The source is the usually reliable insider Tom Henderson on Twitter, who writes:

"Apparently a "SQUID GAME" type of game is in development already. I'm not sure on the developer just yet though."

...and that's pretty much all we go, unfortunately. Still what do you think of the prospects for a Squid Game game?