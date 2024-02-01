Rumour: Splinter Cell Remake could be released next year

HQ

Ubisoft confirmed back in 2021 that they are working on a remake of the first Splinter Cell game, but since then we haven't heard anything. So when will it arrive? The usually very reliable Insider Gaming has a report on the status of Ubisoft today, which paints a fairly dark picture of a somewhat struggling publisher trying to chase new trends rather that listening to its fans.

But there are also hope for the future as they have several interesting titles coming up, one of them being Splinter Cell Remake, which the source says will be released 2025/2026. A fairly big launch window, but we can also expect the next mainline Ghost Recon title to premiere within this timeframe as well as two new Far Cry (one mainline game, one multiplayer) and two Assassin's Creed (Hexe and Invictus).

It seems like Ubisoft will have a really hectic launch schedule going forward, and 2024 also looks pretty stellar with both Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Codename Red.