Rumour: South of Midnight premieres in March

Microsoft has enjoyed a fantastic fall, with Xbox gamers indulging in titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

But the fact is that spring 2025 also looks really nice with Avowed coming in February, and now one of Xbox Game Studio's most anticipated titles is rumoured to premiere just the month after. It's the insider eXtas1s who via his Youtube channel states that South of Midnight will be shown during The Game Awards, when we will see a trailer with a premiere date.

Exactly when this date will be is not specified, but it is allegedly in March. While eXtas1s has been right before (and wrong...), there's no guarantee that this is actually true. We do note, however, that developer Compulsion Games has clearly turned up the hype over the past two months, which is often a clear sign that something is in the works.

In addition, it's worth remembering that Microsoft recently announced that the game's soundtrack will be released on vinyl at the end of April, which means that the game is likely to be out before then. A March premiere fits in very well here.

The Game Awards starts at 01:00am GMT / 02:00am CET / 03:00am EET on Friday (December 13), and we will of course report live on everything that happens - hopefully including a new trailer with a premiere date for South of Midnight.