Rumour: Soul Calibur VII teased for next Nintendo Direct

Not only is the rumour mill churning out reports of an upcoming Nintendo Direct, but we should also expect the grand return of a fighting franchise whenever Nintendo does decide to put on a new presentation. According to recent speculation, Soul Calibur VII could be revealed at the show.

This comes from insider SwitchForce (via TheGamer), who claimed that the next Nintendo Direct would be all about the number 7, featuring three games with that number. Fans guessed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Dragon Quest VII. However, SwitchForce said that not a "soul" has guessed the correct combo.

The use of "soul" and "combo" leads some to believe that this is a direct tease for Soul Calibur VII. We recently saw Soul Calibur 2 come to Nintendo Switch Online. It has been seven years since we got a Soul Calibur game, too, meaning the number 7 could have yet even more importance. As always, with rumours like this, as nothing is official you should consider this just to be speculation, but it could be a way to surprise us all if Nintendo is the one to reveal Soul Calibur VII.