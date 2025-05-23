Rumour: Sony will host State of Play next month

HQ

It's been a while since Sony has showcased their upcoming games via a State of Play, but the signs are beginning to point towards a showcase of some kind next month.

Jeff Grubb has stated in the latest edition of Game Mess Mornings that Sony is aiming to run a State of Play in June, but he also says that this will not be one of the bigger ones:

"I haven't either, and that's because something's happening in June, it's a June thing. Now, is that going to be a big Showcase? I don't think so."

Grubb doesn't seem to be sure of the order of magnitude, and even State of Play broadcasts can have big surprises.

