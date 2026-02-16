Rumour: Sony to potentially announce another God of War game this year

HQ

We got two big announcements related to God of War from last week's State of Play presentation, including the shadow drop of a new metroidvania-like game, and the reveal of the God of War Trilogy Remake, coming sometime in the future. That might have sated your appetite for killing gods and monsters, but it appears Sony Santa Monica is still cooking up a new experience as the next mainline entry in its beloved series.

At least, that's according to insider shinobi602, who in a ResetEra thread commented that he expects to see the next Kratos appearance arrive sometime before 2028. He also said that with the release window therefore being somewhere in the 2027 ballpark that we could see a reveal as soon as this summer.

"I do expect that. Probably May State of Play or the summer Keighleys (SGF). As of now I don't know yet," shinobi said. "If not by then, then they've either pushed the release out further or doing a shorter reveal to release."

We've got some months yet before the summer kicks off and we get to see more games releasing in the second half of the year and beyond, but a new God of War title would certainly be a huge boon to Sony's line-up for the near future, if it is releasing within the next couple of years.

It's also worth noting how this news throws a spanner into the works in quite a major way. If Sony Santa Monica are the ones working on the God of War Trilogy Remake, then we wonder how it's also balancing the work on the next mainline game. There's also the question of if Cory Barlog's upcoming God of War title is the same as the one shinobi602 mentions here. It's a can of worms we wish we'd not opened, but it could mean that a lot of God of War is on the horizon.