Rumour: Sony wants to sell Spider-Man 3 in three separate parts

It's not just Insomniac's plans and dealings that have been revealed via the massive leak shortly before Christmas, but also Sony's broader strategies - something that includes their thoughts on how to balance growing development costs. Several media outlets (including Gameranx) report that documents have been found among the many files showing that Sony is considering new strategies to make more money from its big games.

Thanks to this, we know that it has been considered to launch Spider-Man 3 in three parts, each priced at $49.99; Part 1, Part 2 and Multiplayer. Sony thus wants the Spider-Man project in question to earn more than the expected $700-720 million with development costs of $300 million, but instead turn over $1.1 billion with a development budget of $480 million.

Whether this concept will actually be used remains to be seen, but what do you think of the approach?