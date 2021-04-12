Rumour: Sony turned down Kojima's next game

You're watching Advertisements

There's no denying that Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid creator and uber-legend) always has had a good relationship with Sony and the PlayStation team. Even though a few of his titles has been released for other formats as well, it's on PlayStation you have been able to play all of them.

But recently, there has been rumours from fairly good sources that claims that Microsoft will in fact publish Kojima Productions next title. Surely, we aren't the only ones who are curious why, if this turns out to be true.

The insider Shpeshal_Ed has a good track record for leaks, and he claims to have an answer to this very reasonable question. In the latest episode of the Xbox Era podcast, he says Kojima did in fact go to Sony first with his next game. But since Sony reportedly hasn't been satisfied with the Death Stranding sales, he went to Google Stadia and Microsoft instead.

Several sources have claimed during the weekend that the deal between Kojima Productions and Microsoft isn't too far off, and it's worth pointing out that last month, Kojima Productions' art director Yoji Shinkawa said in an interview that their next game would be revealed "quite soon."

Hopefully we can look forward to a confirmation fairly soon if this all turns out to be real.

