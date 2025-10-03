Rumour: Sony to implement first stages of phasing out PS4 in 2026

HQ

The PS4 might be old, but some PlayStation users still swear by it even today. Yet, it seems Sony is finally taking the plunge towards sunsetting the PS4, as a new report indicates that some PSN features could be shut down for the console in Spring of next year.

The report comes from Insider Gaming, and it states that Spring 2026 sees the end of support for a lot of features related to new titles for the PS4. These include:



Activity Feed Web API



Title Small Storage (TSS)



Title User Storage (TUS)



Users and Profiles



Word Filters



Shared Media Web API



These are what Sony calls "legacy features" for the PlayStation Network, and they are "designed to provide a more unified and scalable foundation across console generations."

As we look ahead, we know Sony has plans for a sixth PlayStation somewhere down the line, but it might be time to leave the fourth generation behind. The PS4 has been heavily supported for years, with even big Sony exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok being available on the platform. Call of Duty still releases on PS4, but now we might see the console phase out of the limelight proper, making space for a new face of Sony hardware.