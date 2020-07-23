LIVE

Rumour: Sony to host PlayStation 5 event in August

If recent rumours are to be believed, Sony is planning to host another PlayStation 5 event in early August.

At 5 pm today, Microsoft will run its Xbox Games Showcase. It's actually its second Xbox Series X event, with the first one having taken place back in May. Sony had its first real PlayStation 5 event last month, and they are of course planning on doing a second one as well.

Now a Playstation insider called Roberto Serrano, who has a fairly good track record for leaks, has posted on Twitter that Sony will run its next event on August 6:

"*BREAKING NEWS*

#PS5 fans, pin this

Sony @PlayStation 5 next event is scheduled for AUGUST 6th 2020 - 1pm PT | 4pm ET | 10pm CEST"

This is, of course, no confirmation, but Sony has been rumoured to run an even in August before. We look forward to seeing more from games like Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, and hopefully also new announcements as well as more virtual reality.

