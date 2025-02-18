Rumour: Sony planning on a bigger showcase this summer

HQ

Sony's recent State of Play was met with some strong responses, and others that felt as if the show was a little on the weaker side. With Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach notably missing, a lot of fans were left wondering when we will see more of these games, supposedly set to release this year.

According to Jeff Grubb's Game Mess Decides podcast, we can expect Sony to be bringing out a more substantial show in the summer. "They could still have some fun announcements, they could start bolstering the expectations for 2026," said Grubb. "It sounds like they're debating, flopping between making something in the summer a full showcase, versus another State of Play. But they are considering a showcase. And if they have a showcase, that means that they'll have a lot of stuff to talk about. And at that point, you would definitely expect to see [Marvel's] Wolverine and a lot of other games that could come out next year."

With big years lined up for Nintendo and Xbox, it does seem as if Sony is a bit on the backfoot so far. After 2024 proved to be a year of ups and downs for the company, it appears as if it would rather keep its cards closer to its chest now. But, perhaps it's just waiting until the summer, when it can reveal all the exciting announcements we want.