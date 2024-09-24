Rumour: Sony Pictures is tapping Barbarian director for a new Resident Evil film

HQ

Theatrical and feature length films based on the Resident Evil franchise don't tend to do all too well. Yes, the Milla Jovovich series spanned countless outings, but these films also didn't tend to be all too well received critically. The most projects, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, also struggled, as did Netflix's series as well. But none of this is stopping Sony from returning to Resident Evil and giving it another go.

Generally trusted insider The InSneider has published a new report where he notes that Barbarian director Zach Cregger is looking to step away from the Clue adaptation to instead take on the duties of adapting another film based on the Resident Evil franchise.

As this rumour is very fresh, it may end up amounting to absolutely nothing. Since Sony has yet to make any announcement, we'll just have to stay tuned. Either way, the man behind Barbarian helming a Resident Evil project does have quite a nice ring to it, no?