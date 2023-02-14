Rumour: Sony making PS5 wireless earbuds

HQ

It is being reported that Sony is working on new wireless earbuds and a new wireless headset for the PS5.

According to Insider Gaming, who broke the news on this story, the earbuds will be named Project Nomad and could be released towards the end of the upcoming financial year. They are said to have a five-hour battery life, which is similar to Apple's AirPods.

The new headset will be named Voyager, which will be released at a similar time to Nomad. Voyager is said to be comparable with a Sony Inzone H7 Headset, but a price point has not yet been revealed.

We don't have a solid release date for these products, but it is being speculated that they could line up with the launch of a new PS5 with a detachable disc drive, which has been rumoured for some time.

Would you buy wireless earbuds for your PS5?