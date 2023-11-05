Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bloodborne

Rumour: Sony is working on a film adaptation of Bloodborne

Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Darren Lemke are reportedly screenwriters.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For the last eight years, fans have been hungering for a follow up to FromSoftware's Bloodborne, but unfortunately, it still hasn't happened. But now, rumours have started circulating that the gothic-inspired adventure might be receiving a film adaptation.

According to a reliable leaker, who previously revealed plot details for films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the adaptation is produced by Sony itself together with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Darren Lemke as screenwriters.

Would you like to see a Bloodborne movie?

Bloodborne

Related texts

0
Bloodborne: The Old HuntersScore

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"The best aspects are here, with some new enemies, equipment, abilities, bosses and areas that gave us that great Bloodborne feeling once again."

0
BloodborneScore

Bloodborne
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"From Software's latest creation combines some of the strongest elements of its predecessors, while still convincing us with its own style and fresh ideas."



Loading next content