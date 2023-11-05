Rumour: Sony is working on a film adaptation of Bloodborne

HQ

For the last eight years, fans have been hungering for a follow up to FromSoftware's Bloodborne, but unfortunately, it still hasn't happened. But now, rumours have started circulating that the gothic-inspired adventure might be receiving a film adaptation.

According to a reliable leaker, who previously revealed plot details for films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the adaptation is produced by Sony itself together with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Darren Lemke as screenwriters.

Would you like to see a Bloodborne movie?