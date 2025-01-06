Rumour: Sony is looking to revive a few dormant PlayStation franchises

HQ

Every year it feels as though many of us ask Santa Claus for news on long-dormant PlayStation franchises as part of our Christmas wishes, and each year this seems to come up trumps, with Sony instead sticking to its usual format of letting sleeping franchises lie while current franchises thrive. This has led many to give up hope on a new Sly Cooper or more Resistance, for example. But perhaps that hope shouldn't be forgotten.

On the latest episode of The Video Game Podcast from VGC, Andy Robinson has claimed that Sony is currently working on reviving many of its long-dormant franchises. The exact list of series that could be coming back remains unclear, but Robinson refers to them as "deep cut, old IP stuff" and that there is "at least a couple that they're working on".

Considering many have expressed concerns with the overuse of Horizon and how much Sony is milking the franchise, perhaps this change of heart could see Guerrilla Games returning to Killzone every now and then. Likewise, while Sucker Punch is leading the charge in 2025 with Ghost of Tsushima successor Ghost of Yotei, we'll remain optimistic that Sly Cooper eventually gets the love it deserves amid Sony's ranks.

What would you like to see Sony revive in the future?