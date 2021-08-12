Rumour: Sony is developing Wipeout for PSVR

HQ

We know a lot of you has been missing the Wipeout series, but according to a new rumour, it might actually be a new installation under development. This one seems to be a little different though, as it will be a PlayStation VR title for PlayStation 5, according to the source.

It is the insider @Shpeshal_Nick, who has a decent track record on leaks who writes on Twitter:

"You know what? Screw it. I'll risk pissing someone off. Don't wanna get scooped again. Been told Wipeout is coming back. Planned to be a VR2/PS5 title. Most likely an XDEV project. Still early in the project."

In the following conversation on that post, he later adds that he thinks Lucid Games is the developer (the studio behind Destruction AllStars that was released earlier this year) and that it is very early on in the process.

If true, are you looking forward to more Wipeout and are you happy it's for virtual reality?