Rumour: Sony is considering some kind of metaverse

The major FTC/Microsoft leak last week gave us a ton of information on Microsoft's plans for the future. But there was also some snippets from other companies involved, and as noticed on Resetera, this includes a comment on PlayStation Home from the Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan.

PlayStation Home was a virtual world in the same vein as Second Life, which launched as a beta in 2008. Today, we would probably call this a metaverse instead, but it never got a big audience and was ultimately closed 2015. Speaking to FTC about metaverse and PS VR2, Ryan said that PlayStation Home was ahead of it's time, "probably" by 10-15 years and added:

"We have a couple of projects underway that are very exciting for us, in terms of creating some sort of game-type metaverse which can possibly have collaboration with other parts of Sony. Sony's entertainment assets have huge potential in the metaverse area."

Even though the metaverse hype has diminished during the last few years, with Meta/Facebook (who was most invested in the idea) seemingly pulling the plug on most of its efforts, it seems like we could still get some metaverse love from Sony if these plans are still viable. If it ultimately could mean a relaunch of something like PlayStation Home with VR remains to be seen.

Are you looking forward to a metaverse from Sony?

Thanks, PlaystationLifestyle.