Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: Sony has some single-player releases still to announce for 2024

The only question is whether these games can still make it into the release schedule.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is behind us, you might be looking at Sony's first-party, single-player release calendar and feeling a little concerned. There are a fair few games that could come out in 2024. Marvel's Wolverine, Death Stranding 2, Rise of the Ronin.

And yet, there's nothing with that release window slapped onto it at the time of writing. Wushu Studios developer Shinobi602 is trying to put our fears at ease, though, as they've gone out on ResetEra to claim that PlayStation has more to put out in 2024, it's just a matter of whether these games can make their schedule.

There's definitely a lot to look forward to for Sony fans, but apart from Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, not many of the games that could come out in 2024 have solid launch windows. We're hoping this can change in the near future.

What do you think will be PlayStation's biggest hit of 2024?

Rumour: Sony has some single-player releases still to announce for 2024


Loading next content