Rumour: Sony has some single-player releases still to announce for 2024

HQ

Now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is behind us, you might be looking at Sony's first-party, single-player release calendar and feeling a little concerned. There are a fair few games that could come out in 2024. Marvel's Wolverine, Death Stranding 2, Rise of the Ronin.

And yet, there's nothing with that release window slapped onto it at the time of writing. Wushu Studios developer Shinobi602 is trying to put our fears at ease, though, as they've gone out on ResetEra to claim that PlayStation has more to put out in 2024, it's just a matter of whether these games can make their schedule.

There's definitely a lot to look forward to for Sony fans, but apart from Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, not many of the games that could come out in 2024 have solid launch windows. We're hoping this can change in the near future.

What do you think will be PlayStation's biggest hit of 2024?