Rumour: Sony has a PlayStation stream planned for next month

HQ

Microsoft held its Xbox Developer Direct event just last week, showcasing Fable and Forza Horizon 6, complete with information about their respective launches. There are also widespread rumors that a Nintendo Direct event is planned for February, and there has been talk of a possible Sony stream as well.

One user turned to insider NateTheHate, who has a good track record for leaks, to ask if the information about a Sony event next month is true. The answer was encouraging: "There will be, yes."

Of course, it's still just a rumour, but it seems that we can look forward to new PlayStation games in February (there have been rumblings about Kratos' return, among other things), and hopefully something from third parties as well.

What are you hoping to see in a hypothetical Sony stream?