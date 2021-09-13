Rumour: Sony has a PlayStation Experience event in December

HQ

Last week we had the first proper Sony stream in quite some time with reveals like Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine. But according to a prominent leaker (same account that confirmed the acquisition of Housemarque and the date of the last weeks PlayStation Showcase), Sony has more planned this year as the PlayStation Experience is claimed to be back in December.

We can supposedly look forward to "one game in particular that was rumoured for A LONG TIME that is finally getting revealed"<em> as well as <em>"Astro Bot 2 and the Wipeout reboot is coming to PSVR 2 as exclusives".

As usual, take this with a grain of salt, but Sony used to do a PlayStation Experience in December, so it doesn't sound too farfetched.