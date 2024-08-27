Rumour: Sony has a PlayStation event in late September

HQ

Sony had a smaller event at the end of May, which seemed to disappoint a lot of fans - before Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase stole all the attention just two weeks later. Even then, there was talk that Sony would instead focus on a new event this fall, and it seems that might be the case.

The source for this is journalist Jeff Grubb, who has repeatedly shown himself to have an excellent grasp of the gaming industry, and in the latest episode of the podcast Game Mess Mornings he says that Sony will have a State of Play (and specifically mentions that it is not a showcase) at the end of September.

Exactly what we'll see is unclear, but it's probably time to show off the much talked about PlayStation 5 Pro, which today is almost treated as an open secret rather than just a rumour. What do you hope and expect for yourself?