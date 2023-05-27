Rumour: Sony getting ready for more acquisitions

HQ

Sony is reportedly looking into making some more acquisitions after the company's president said it could spin off its financial arm in order to be more aggressive with investments and ramp up those capabilities.

The Financial Times does not necessarily believe this will immediately translate to gaming, as at the minute the only major move Sony is looking at is making a public offering of Sony Financial, which would hopefully generate funds for it to invest in other companies.

As a conglomerate, Sony could invest in a multitude of things, but it is hard not to notice the trend in gaming towards acquiring developers and publishers. We're sure it goes without saying, but the Microsoft Activision Blizzard is the big example here. Sony has also made its own large acquisition in recent memory, though, buying Bungie for $3.7 billion.

If Sony were to buy more developers, which do you think would suit the PlayStation roster best?