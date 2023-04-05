Rumour: Sony could be re-entering the handheld market

HQ

Industry insider Jeff Grubb has recently stated that Sony is possibly working on a handheld device, but that it won't be a PS Vita 2.

Instead, Grubb expects the device to focus primarily on cloud streaming. This isn't going to be everyone's cup of tea, but it is promising that Sony is considering re-entering the handheld market.

With the Switch and Steam Deck, though, handheld gaming is definitely a tough market to break into, as a lot of gamers have already decided on their favourite option between the two aforementioned devices. If Sony could show off a cloud streaming device that outmatches anything we've seen before in that category, there is some hope, but even if this rumour turns out to be true, we're not sure whether a Sony cloud streaming handheld can impress enough.

Insider Gaming, on the other hand, is reporting that Sony does indeed have a new handheld device in the works, and that it will not focus on cloud streaming. It'll reportedly be shaped like a PS5 controller, but with a huge 8-inch screen in the middle. Currently the device, known as the Q Lite, is said to be in the QA phase but could release before the PS5 Pro.

What do you think of this?