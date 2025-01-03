Rumour: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released for streaming later this month

HQ

It's often a surprisingly short turnaround time these days for theatrical releases to be released for home viewing. Paramount is often among the most efficient and the recently released Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is currently making a splash in theatres, is a fine example of that.

Already on January 21, it seems to be planned to be released for home viewing. It will probably be released as a retail movie, meaning that it will not initially be included with any streaming service. For those of you who want to avoid people who fiddle with their cell phones, talk too loudly and rustle unreasonably much with their confectionary, this is of course good news.

The information comes from the reliable When to Stream, but it's worth mentioning that it's not yet confirmed.