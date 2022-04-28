Rumour: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to stream on Paramount Plus next month

HQ

It looks like it won't be too long until Sonic the Hedgehog 2 makes its streaming debut, that is at least if the Sega news site, SEGAbits is anything to go by. On its Twitter, the site has stated that the Sonic sequel will start streaming on Paramount Plus as soon as May 24, but as there is yet to be an official confirmation from Paramount or Sega, it's best to take this information with a bit of caution.

Considering there are still many regions that have yet to see Paramount Plus launch, there is no mention as to how Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will stream where the streamer is unavailable, but since the streamer is expected to expand and launch in more regions (including the UK) this summer, it shouldn't be too long until you can watch the animated flick from the comfort of your own home.