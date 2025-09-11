Rumour: Sonic is gearing up to join Fortnite

HQ

It's almost easier to list the famous characters who haven't been in Fortnite than to include all those who have. But one who has not yet participated in the battle royale games is Sonic the Hedgehog. Now Epic Games and Sega apparently think it's about time they did something about it.

Although nothing has been confirmed, we have two sources that point to this. One are Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and Wensoing, who both say that a Fortnite guest appearance is on the way, and the other is that data miners have found images of Puma sneakers with Sonic X Fortnite motifs. The former two are well-known and usually know what they're talking about, and it seems unlikely, to say the least, that images of shoes with this motif would appear by chance.

In short, expect an announcement soon... why not at the Nintendo event this Friday or the Tokyo Game Show later this month?



