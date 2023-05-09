Rumour: Sonic is coming to Minecraft

HQ

It seems like Mojang is preparing yet another collaboration for Minecraft, as the Spanish Sonic fan Twitter account Sonic Paradise has now discovered textures including the blue blur and whole lot of his friends in a key art on the Microsoft Store.

This wouldn't be the first time Sonic has visited Minecraft as a DLC was released in 2021 as well. We assume this one will be more related to Sonic Frontiers, but it remains to be seen what we can expect this time besides new textures. We can probably look forward to an official announcement fairly soon, now that the hedgehog is out of the bag.