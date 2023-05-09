Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft

Rumour: Sonic is coming to Minecraft

The blue blur seems to be coming back to Mojang's blocky world.

It seems like Mojang is preparing yet another collaboration for Minecraft, as the Spanish Sonic fan Twitter account Sonic Paradise has now discovered textures including the blue blur and whole lot of his friends in a key art on the Microsoft Store.

This wouldn't be the first time Sonic has visited Minecraft as a DLC was released in 2021 as well. We assume this one will be more related to Sonic Frontiers, but it remains to be seen what we can expect this time besides new textures. We can probably look forward to an official announcement fairly soon, now that the hedgehog is out of the bag.

Minecraft

