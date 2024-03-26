Rumour: Sonic Heroes to get Unreal Engine 5-powered remake

Sega has been in the process as of late of remaking or remastering many of its former works. Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi are two such franchises to be getting this treatment, and of course Sega can't move two feet without having to also think about its beloved blue hedgehog.

The sometimes reliable insider Zippo previously stated that Sega was looking to deliver its remakes using Unreal Engine 5, and this has since been bolstered by a report from Universo Nintendo who add that a Sonic Heroes remake is in the works, and that it will be made on UE5 and coming to several platforms including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Switch successor.

There is no release window to report on just yet, and since this is a rumour and not official information from Sega it is worth taking this information with a degree of caution for the time being.

Still, would you be interested in a Sonic Heroes remake?