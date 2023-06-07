Rumour: Something Gears of War related teased by insider

HQ

There have been rumors for quite some time that Microsoft is currently working on some sort of Gears of War related collection, possibly with remasters of the original trilogy. While nothing has been confirmed, several proven insiders have vouched that this is actually happening.

Now another interesting name seems to imply that something is about to be revealed regarding Gears of War. It's the Spanish insider and leaker Nash Weedle (who refers tro himself as "El Analista de Leaks"), who without a word suddenly shared an image on Twitter with the Crimson Omen from Gears of War.

As there is both Summer Games Fest (which Microsoft is a confirmed part of) and Xbox Games Showcase this week, we assume this is were we can expect to see this remastered collection if the rumors are true.