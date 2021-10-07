Rumour: Sly Cooper is making a comeback

HQ

The often reliable insider Nick Baker is mostly focused on everything Xbox, but he has a track record with some accurate PlayStation related things as well. And now he is at it again, and claims we're getting a new Sly Cooper.

This raccoon and his band of friendly thieves hasn't been around since PlayStation 3, and the original studio Sucker Punch is currently focused on Ghost of Tsushima and it's inevitable sequel. Then again, if his sources are true, it could of course be developed by another studio as well. The latest Sly game was Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, which was in fact developed by Sanzaru Games rather than Sucker Punch.