Rumour: Skull & Bones rebooted into a live service game

Nope, we didn't get to see Skull & Bones during Ubisoft Forward on Sunday night, and it is now more than two years since we've heard anything concrete about the multiplayer pirate game. That means it's probably pretty safe to say that something hasn't worked the way it should in terms of the game's development.

Now, VGC claims that they might know what's been going on, and they say the game has simply been completely rebooted into a live service title. Instead of being an open-world premium game, it will now "feature a persistent game world with quests, characters and storylines that will drastically evolve and change over time based on the collective actions of the community".

We still don't know if it's true, but if VGC is right, we should not expect Skull & Bones until late 2021 at the very earliest.