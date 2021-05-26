Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Skull & Bones

Rumour: Skull & Bones development rebooted again

We reportedly shouldn't expect to see the game in 2022.

Ubisoft recently revealed that Skull & Bones won't be released until summer 2022 at the very earliest. Now Gameluster reports that this is a result of the development of the game being entirely rebooted.

And this isn't the first time this has happened for the game that was announced fours years ago. It has previously been rumored to have more than one complete reboot, and Lackluster's sources says we should not expect the game during 2022 at all, and that it is now more like Sea of Thieves than the original vision. It is also worth pointing out that Ubisoft has removed the managing director from the Singapore Studio (which is developing Skull & Bones) because of sexual harassment, but it isn't known if this is related to the development reboot.

Skull & Bones

