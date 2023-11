HQ

The other day we reported on some fresh industry gossip suggesting that the cult character Silver Surfer, also known as Norrin Radd, would be played by a woman in the new Fantastic Four film.

A claim that has got more air under the wings and according to new rumours, Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the actresses who is in the best position to get the role. This according to insider DanielRPK.

What do you think about this, would Anya work as a female version of the Silver Surfer?