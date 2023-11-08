Rumour: Silent Hill 2 Remake to be released on March 21

HQ

Horror is creeping ever closer, and despite the fact that it's been more than 22 years since Silent Hill 2 was released, its legacy lives on. Shocking, disturbing and deeply emotional. Emotions we will soon be able to relive when the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 Remake is released, and it is now rumoured that the release date will be the 21st of March next year.

The development is said to be almost complete and the game is (of course) already available for pre-order in many places, although the exact date of its launch is something that has been shrouded in fog so far. The only thing that is already known is that Konami and Bloober Team are aiming for a launch in early 2024, which undoubtedly matches this new rumour.

In any case, we can't wait, or what do the rest of you say?

Are you interested in Silent Hill 2 Remake?