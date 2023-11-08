Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Rumour: Silent Hill 2 Remake to be released on March 21

The game was previously expected to launch in early 2024, which aligns with this new rumour.

Horror is creeping ever closer, and despite the fact that it's been more than 22 years since Silent Hill 2 was released, its legacy lives on. Shocking, disturbing and deeply emotional. Emotions we will soon be able to relive when the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 Remake is released, and it is now rumoured that the release date will be the 21st of March next year.

The development is said to be almost complete and the game is (of course) already available for pre-order in many places, although the exact date of its launch is something that has been shrouded in fog so far. The only thing that is already known is that Konami and Bloober Team are aiming for a launch in early 2024, which undoubtedly matches this new rumour.

In any case, we can't wait, or what do the rest of you say?

Silent Hill 2 Remake

