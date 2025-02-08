Rumour: Shōgun's Anna Sawai to play Yoko Ono in Beatles biopic

HQ

Sam Mendes' upcoming biopic centred around The Beatles may have found its Yoko Ono. It is believed that Shōgun star Anna Sawai is currently being eyed for the role.

This comes from movie industry insider Jeff Sneider, who believes it is not yet confirmed that Sawai is playing the role of Ono, but that she is currently one of the frontrunners for it. Sawai, 32, made her film debut in 2009, but broke out to many with her portrayal of Toda Mariko in the 2024 series Shōgun.

The upcoming Beatles biopics from Sam Mendes are reported to be four separate movies, each focusing on a member of the band. It's likely that Sawai would appear in more than one of the films, considering Ono's role not just in John Lennon's life but her affect on the band as a whole.