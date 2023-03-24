Rumour: Several Marvel productions hit by delays

HQ

Hard winds are blowing internally at Disney right now and this now seems to affect the MCU and Marvel Studios. Because according to several reports and not least the fact that one of the studio's founders Victoria Alonso has resigned after 17 years, it may well be that we only get three or four Marvel productions this year while the rest will be moved to 2024.

However, it's worth noting that this will primarily affect the TV series. In other words, Secret Invasion, Echo, season two of Loki, Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Of these, Loki is the safest as production is already very advanced and Secret Invasion has been shown to a few individuals behind closed doors. For Ironheart, Echo and Agatha however, things look worse.

Whether delays will also affect the upcoming films remains to be seen, but considering that more than 7000 jobs will disappear from Disney in the next month, the risk is high that this will affect more than just the MCU series.

So less MCU this year, good or bad?

Thanks, GamesRadar.