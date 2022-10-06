Rumour: Several exclusive PlayStation projects leaked via new list

HQ

Recently, it was leaked that a remaster or remake of Horizon: Zero Dawn seems to be in the works, and at the same time several insiders said that the game's existence had been leaked via an extensive list of upcoming projects for PlayStation. However, verified insider Dusk Golem has confirmed that it is real via Resetera, where he writes the following:

"Okay, so I'll confirm this is real, but it's both a bit old, and I believe this list is only people who are working on Sony involved projects in the UK I think (that can be kinda' guessed from the devs list), but yar. As others were saying, the list isn't terribly exciting, BUT as a horror enthusiast I'm always open for more horror games!"

As he says, there's not much context to make sense of it, but WCCFTech reports on the projects mentioned like this:



Kojima Productions' upcoming game codenamed "Ocean", which is to be built with the Decima Engine (likely Death Stranding 2).



An Unreal Engine 5 survival horror game for both PC and PS5 codenamed "Heartbreak" from recently-added PlayStation Studios dev FireSprite. This was first leaked via a job ad around six months ago.



A PS5 vehicular combat game from Lucid Games codenamed "Redstar." Could this be the heavily-rumoured Twisted Metal revival?



A PS5 open-world title from Sumo codenamed "Carbon."



A PC and PS5 survival horror game from Ballistic Moon (a new studio founded by Supermassive vets) codenamed "Bates." The existence of this project was discovered earlier this summer.



A PC and PS5 live-service title from London Studio codenamed "Camden."



Obviously as these are rumours we urge some caution, but are you excited for any of these projects?