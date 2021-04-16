Rumour: Several companies want to buy Square Enix

You're watching Advertisements

According to a Bloomberg report during the night, there are currently several companies that are interested in buying Square Enix. If it is the whole company or just parts of it is unknown, and we do not know which companies we're talking about either.

Square Enix has published a reply where they say they haven't received any offer and isn't interested to sell:

"Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix. However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses."

As we don't know anything about Bloomberg's sources, we don't know how serious these alleged companies are, and what it would take to make Square Enix reconsider their stance. But at least for now, it seems like Square Enix will remain independent.

If Square Enix would be bought, are there any video game companies you think could would be a great fit?