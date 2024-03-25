Rumour: Seth Rogen is producing an R-rated animated Venom movie

HQ

Seth Rogen has become known as a bit of a steward for superhero and comic adaptations, with the comedy filmmaker attached as a producer (and even star in some situations) on Invincible, The Boys, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Now, if the insider CanWeGetSomeToast is to be believed, he will also be looking to try his hand at producing a Venom project for Sony too.

This won't be the same Venom that stars Tom Hardy by the looks of things, as this is said to be an R-rated animated project. While Sony's Spider-related projects have been of differing quality, the comic/graphic novel adaptations that Rogen has been attached to have more often than not been well-received (including the Preacher TV series), which gives us faith that Venom is in the right hands too.

There is no word on when this project will arrive, or likewise where, as due to licensing agreements, Spider-related content usually doesn't come to Disney+ right away and is often shopped elsewhere first. Perhaps considering Rogen's ties to Amazon and Prime Video, the animated project might end up on that platform.