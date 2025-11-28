Rumour: Sergio Ramos will leave Mexico and still dreams of a return to Spanish national team

HQ

Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Spain national team legend Sergio Ramos (aged 39) moved to Mexico earlier this year, after being without a job for a few months. He joined Monterrey and even played Club World Cup, being named MVP in a 1-1 draw to Inter Milan, but his Mexican adventure will only last one year. Liga MX is in the play-offs of Apertura, the first half of the season, and despite Monterrey good positioned (fifth in the regular season, 2-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals), Ramos has decided that he will not continue.

The news broke in the Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, where they informed that Ramos will leave, presumably when his contract ends at the end of December. There is no other information about this, however, and As reports that last month he said the opposite: he intended to stay in Mexico.

What changed? According to As, two things factored in his decision: his family life and his desire to play the next World Cup. Ramos holds the record for more appearances with the Spanish national team, 180 between 2005 and 2021, but was left heartbroken when they told him they would no longer call him for the team.

Ramos has not been called for the Spanish national team since 2021, but he wants to convince Luis de la Fuente to include him in the list for World Cup 2026, something that, after the success of the squad that won UEFA Euro 2024 and was runner-up in Nations League 2025, seems really unlikely...

