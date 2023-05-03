Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Rumour: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to release in 2023

Did Microsoft just tease that the game is coming this year?

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II has been a long time coming and it is one of the most exciting upcoming games from Microsoft at the moment. A release date hasn't yet been confirmed but Microsoft may have just hinted at a 2023 release for the game.

In a new Game Pass ad from Microsoft, you can see a bunch of games that are either out now or scheduled for release this year - and among them, suddenly, is Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Did Microsoft just tease something there? Watch the video here and decide for yourself - - 13 seconds in is when we see a tease of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was announced back in 2019 as one of the first games for Xbox Series X/S and at The Game Awards 2021, the game reappeared with an impressive Unreal Engine 5 demo.

It is important to emphasize that there is nothing official yet from Microsoft about a release of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. But this tease could mean something later down the line. We're likely going to see a lot of exciting stuff from Microsoft in June, so it could be we get an official confirmation around then.

