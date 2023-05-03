Rumour: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to release in 2023

HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II has been a long time coming and it is one of the most exciting upcoming games from Microsoft at the moment. A release date hasn't yet been confirmed but Microsoft may have just hinted at a 2023 release for the game.

In a new Game Pass ad from Microsoft, you can see a bunch of games that are either out now or scheduled for release this year - and among them, suddenly, is Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Did Microsoft just tease something there? Watch the video here and decide for yourself - - 13 seconds in is when we see a tease of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was announced back in 2019 as one of the first games for Xbox Series X/S and at The Game Awards 2021, the game reappeared with an impressive Unreal Engine 5 demo.

It is important to emphasize that there is nothing official yet from Microsoft about a release of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. But this tease could mean something later down the line. We're likely going to see a lot of exciting stuff from Microsoft in June, so it could be we get an official confirmation around then.