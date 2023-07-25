Rumour: Sega is reviving Altered Beast

Anyone who was young and gullible during the Mega Drive era probably played the Sega classic Altered Beast, if only because the picture on the case hinted at a really cheeky action title. However, Sega's Makoto Uchida's debut game wasn't particularly great, but despite this it apparently sold 1.4 million copies, was converted to more formats and gained some sort of belated cult status.

Now it seems that Sega has realised this and intends to breathe new life into their old side-scrolling werewolf, again. Industry insider Shpeshal Nick has revealed on the Xbox Era podcast that Sega is working on a new Altered Beast and a new Gunstar Heroes. That's all we know, but now you know as little as we do.

Do you want to see Altered Beast make a comeback?