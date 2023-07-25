Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Altered Beast

Rumour: Sega is reviving Altered Beast

The Mega Drive title seems to be on for a comeback.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Anyone who was young and gullible during the Mega Drive era probably played the Sega classic Altered Beast, if only because the picture on the case hinted at a really cheeky action title. However, Sega's Makoto Uchida's debut game wasn't particularly great, but despite this it apparently sold 1.4 million copies, was converted to more formats and gained some sort of belated cult status.

Now it seems that Sega has realised this and intends to breathe new life into their old side-scrolling werewolf, again. Industry insider Shpeshal Nick has revealed on the Xbox Era podcast that Sega is working on a new Altered Beast and a new Gunstar Heroes. That's all we know, but now you know as little as we do.

Do you want to see Altered Beast make a comeback?

Altered Beast

Related texts



Loading next content