Rumour: Sea of Thieves is heading to PlayStation... and Nintendo Switch?

We're on the doorstep of the "business update" that Microsoft will offer tomorrow on the official Xbox Podcast to talk about the future. As we count down the hours until Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty light the way, some clues make it clear that some Xbox exclusives will definitely be going multiplatform soon, and one of them will be Sea of Thieves.

The official X account for Rare's multiplayer pirate title has sent Valentine's Day greetings to players, but it did so with a strange poem that many (including reputable insiders like Tom Warren, Necrolipe and Tom Henderson) are already calling a confirmation that Sea of Thieves is coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Presumably Xbox will be defining this and other future multiplatform titles tomorrow, but we certainly love the idea of more people joining the Sea of Thieves crew in the future.