Rumour: Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow in Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) could see another major return, as rumors swirl that Scarlett Johansson is set to reprise her role as Black Widow in Doomsday, the highly anticipated Avengers film slated for release in 2026. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman recently hinted at Johansson's return, speculating that, like other Avengers stars such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, Johansson's character would return as a variant of Black Widow, following the character's death in Avengers: Endgame.

With Doomsday and the following Secret Wars (due out in 2027), the MCU is gearing up for a new chapter. The return of fan-favorite characters, even in alternate forms, has become a staple in the latest phase, keeping fans eagerly guessing about which familiar faces will appear next. While this latest rumor has yet to be confirmed, the possibility of Johansson's return is exciting news for MCU enthusiasts who have missed the iconic character.

As the MCU continues to expand with multiple timelines and alternate realities, Doomsday is expected to be a game-changer for the franchise. Fans are already speculating about what other heroes might make a comeback, making the upcoming Avengers films all the more intriguing.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Black Widow in Avengers: Doomsday?