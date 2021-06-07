Rumour: Scarlet Nexus coming to Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Bandai Namco's upcoming J-RPG Scarlet Nexus is being developed by some of the veterans from the "Tales of" series, and it is launching on June 25 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game was announced at a Microsoft press conference, but so far the only extra we've heard about it for the Xbox consoles was a one week head start with the demo.

According to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, there might be more to this deal though, and it might end up being an Xbox Game Pass title. He said this is what he has heard during the latest XboxEra podcast, while also adding that third party Xbox Game Pass deals like Outriders are coming in really hot and is made shortly before the announcement. This would explain why we don't hear about them until fairly shortly before the actual launch of the games.

We think it wouldn't be completely unreasonable as more big third party titles have been released straight to Xbox Game Pass lately (Outriders, MLB The Show 21, Knockout City). This is also a new IP, and there are generally also more J-RPG fans on PlayStation and Switch. Delivering it on Xbox Game Pass day one would make a lot of new fans discover the game and help the franchise build a fanbase.

Until further notice, this is in no way confirmed, although Jeff Grubb is one of the better sources for rumours. If true, we can expect to hear more about it at E3.