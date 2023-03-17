Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Sasha Baron Cohen to star in a Mephisto special for Marvel

It's reported that the special is currently filming.

While Marvel may have said in recent months that it is toning down the number of its Disney+ projects, that doesn't mean we won't get the odd TV show or special every now and again.

According to the latest episode of The Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, it was stated that a Mephisto special is being filmed with Sasha Baron Cohen starring as the Marvel demon.

As there's been no official confirmation from Marvel, it's best to not take these rumours immediately to heart, but it would make sense for the MCU to introduce this famous villain at some point.

Do you want to see Sasha Baron Cohen as Mephisto?

