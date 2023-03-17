Rumour: Sasha Baron Cohen to star in a Mephisto special for Marvel

HQ

While Marvel may have said in recent months that it is toning down the number of its Disney+ projects, that doesn't mean we won't get the odd TV show or special every now and again.

According to the latest episode of The Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, it was stated that a Mephisto special is being filmed with Sasha Baron Cohen starring as the Marvel demon.

As there's been no official confirmation from Marvel, it's best to not take these rumours immediately to heart, but it would make sense for the MCU to introduce this famous villain at some point.

Do you want to see Sasha Baron Cohen as Mephisto?